City's sales tax revenues continue trend over budgeted figures

York water tower

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts for the month of June continued an ongoing trend in that the city’s revenues have been more than budgeted.

And the tax receipts, month after month in this fiscal year, have been higher than seen previously in the same timeframe in the past.

June’s sales tax receipts, which reflect transactions that took place in April, came in just .79% less than in June of 2021 – so it was nearly the same. The receipts were $357,537.94, compared to $360,351.31 a year ago.

This was the first month in the fiscal year that the revenue was not far exceeding the same period last year. Month to month this fiscal year, the city’s revenues have been coming in about 10% higher on a consistent basis.

So far, in this fiscal year, the city has taken in $3,216,902 in sales tax receipts, into the general and street funds.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4,376,248 – which is a 10.64% increase over the previous 12-month period.

Regarding LB 357 funds, the city took in $119,179 for the month of June.

