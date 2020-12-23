City's HR position is created

YORK – The position of a new human resources director for the city has been officially created.

It was already included in the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year – now it has official approval for its creation from the council and applications will be taken.

“We realized there was a need earlier, and then especially this past year regarding the services we weren’t really providing for our people,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We tried to do this with the county, but that didn’t work out.”

Earlier this year, there were conversations about possibly creating one position to be shared by both the county and the city through an interlocal agreement. Some wondered if one person could carry that amount of workload – for both entities – because the county and the city are among the largest employers (in terms of numbers of workers/employees) in the entire county.

After the idea of the county and city sharing that position seemed to fizzle away, the city started looking at creating its own position. It was discussed at length during budget work meetings and public hearings – and eventually included in the approved budget for the new fiscal year.