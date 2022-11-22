City workers, officials recognized

YORK – This past week, the city recognized officials and staff members for their services, during the council’s regular meeting.

Mayor Barry Redfern presented plaques to outgoing council members, Sheila Hubbard and Christi Lones.

“We want to say thank you for your work, your service and all you have done for the city of York,” Mayor Redfern said.

Also recognized during the meeting were two members of the public works crew.

York Public Works Director James Paul said he wanted to acknowledge that Brandon Osentowski, water superintendent, recently took the street superintendent exam and passed it.

“That is great news,” Paul said. “With his experience in public works and now his accreditation, it will be good to have another on staff.”

Paul also recognized Alan Snider for reaching his 43rd year of working for the city, “which is quite a milestone.”

Also during this past week’s council meeting, Paul said the chip seal project has been finished – but work was to be done on the north curve along Grant Avenue where repair work needed to be done. He said the cause of the issues were likely due to the curvature of the roadway and the traffic that went over it during the process.

During the public works presentation, Councilmember Jerry Wilkinson noted the traffic issues at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and David Drive. At this time, the big traffic lights are being replaced and there are temporary lights there.

“There are so many people not knowing what to do in the turn lanes,” Wilkinson said.

“And a lot of them go past the line so they can’t even see the (temporary) traffic light,” added Councilmember Hubbard.

Paul said he would speak with the state department of roads, which is overseeing this project.

“It’s problematic in that they forget to stop where the line is and they can’t see the lights,” Hubbard reiterated.

“Whatever you can do would be good,” Wilkinson said.

Councilmember Matt Wagner also noted there have already been several accidents at that intersection since the traffic light work began.

Also during this week’s council meeting, approval was given to the replacement of the windows on the west side of the community center. Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director, reminded the council they budgeted $22,000 for this project. The bid from Nebraska Door and Window came in at $23,618. She said the current windows are problematic in that they “condensate and get water in the basement.” She also noted four of the 12 windows were damaged by hail this past summer.”

The council also approved a state bid for a 2022 Ford Transit Utility Van in the amount of $41,429 to replace the old custodian van. The city already budgeted $42,000 for this purchase.

Approval was also given for a state bid for a 2023 Ford Regular Cab pickup that will replace the park foreman pickup. The bid came in at $59,159, well below the budgeted amount of $75,000.

The council also approved a final plat of Lots 1-5 and N ½ Lot 6 in Block 16 of the New York addition which will allow for five lots to be combined into two larger lots. The planning commission recommended the change as well.