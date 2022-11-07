City well needs repair

YORK – One of the city’s wells will need some repair.

And while it will cost $144,702, that is a far cry from the $500,000 that would be needed to replace it.

The city has numerous wells, but this one helps support water pressure in the city and the north water tower, York Public Works Director James Paul told the council during this week’s meeting.

“We had the well inspected and they found a hole in the liner,” Paul said. “This is one of two wells that support that tower. We got this quote from Sargent Drilling and we need this well to achieve those things. We have taken it offline now, due to it pumping sand. The work will be done, if the council approves this, and it will be back online then in May.”

He said to create a new well would cost a half-million dollars, “and then we would also need to find land for it.”

It was noted that this particular well was put in 1997.

“We work with Sargent on a regular basis and they know these wells,” said York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford. “We feel it is in the city’s best interest to take this quote and not go out for bids.”

Paul was asked if any other city wells have issues.

“We do this type of inspection on a rotation basis and we haven’t seen any other issues,” he responded.

The city council voted in favor of moving ahead with the quote and hiring Sargent to do the work.