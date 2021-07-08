City waives fees to assist in bringing Honor Flight display to York

YORK – The York City Council has unanimously agreed to waive set-up fees at the auditorium which will assist in the costs of bringing the Honor Flight display to York during Yorkfest.
This traveling display recognizes Nebraska veterans, which was created by Patriotic Productions, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on honoring the U.S. military, documenting the organization’s Flights of Honor, offered to veterans and family members to reminisce and to educate others on the importance of thanking veterans.
Thirteen Honor Flights were carried out over the past 11 years, celebrating 3,500 Nebraska veterans. There were seven flights for World War II veterans, two for Korean War veterans, two for Vietnam veterans, one all-female flight and one for Purple Heart recipients. Bill and Evonne Williams — Patriotic Productions’ founders — worked with Omaha’s Renze Display to create the exhibit, featuring nine 12-foot long frames that feature photos on each side, internally lighted, and 10 televisions with looped video along with four mannequins.
Councilman Jerry Wilkinson explained to the council, “Bill Williams (the organizer and financier of the Honor Flight program and display) reached out to the city asking for rental fees to be waived at the auditorium as he wants to bring it here. We have Gold Star Mothers who live in this area and they were also instrumental in having York be chosen as a place to have the display. I think this is great and I personally said I would pay for the auditorium rent. There is also a need for $500 for Williams and their volunteers. I talked to others about contributions and they have also stepped up to help pay that. Then, they (Honor Display organizers) asked about the set-up fees and if those could be waived. The set-up fees are only $150 the day before and $150 the day after. I’m asking if the city could waive those set-up fees.”
Wilkinson noted that individuals who would like to donate toward the event (to cover the costs for those who physically bring it here) should contact Madonna Mogul, director of the York Chamber of Commerce, as the chamber will collect that money and donors will be named as sponsors.
“This will be a very welcome thing in York. It will also be the 20th anniversary of 911 and I think this would be a very special thing to have in York at that time,” Wilkinson continued. “We have many veterans in our community and this would be to honor them. I’m asking if the city will waive those set-up fees, at the auditorium, during Yorkfest.”
“I sure have no problem,” Mayor Barry Redfern said.
“I also want to say I appreciate that others have also personally stepped up to help make this happen,” Wilkinson added.
Council members Christi Lones and Matt Wagner made the motion and second to allow the waiver of $300 in set-up fees at the auditorium. All the other council members voted in favor.
“Thank you for taking the lead on this,” Mayor Redfern said to Wilkinson. “I think this will be a great thing to have in York that weekend. This is going to be really neat.”