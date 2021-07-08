City waives fees to assist in bringing Honor Flight display to York

Thirteen Honor Flights were carried out over the past 11 years, celebrating 3,500 Nebraska veterans. There were seven flights for World War II veterans, two for Korean War veterans, two for Vietnam veterans, one all-female flight and one for Purple Heart recipients. Bill and Evonne Williams — Patriotic Productions’ founders — worked with Omaha’s Renze Display to create the exhibit, featuring nine 12-foot long frames that feature photos on each side, internally lighted, and 10 televisions with looped video along with four mannequins.

Councilman Jerry Wilkinson explained to the council, “Bill Williams (the organizer and financier of the Honor Flight program and display) reached out to the city asking for rental fees to be waived at the auditorium as he wants to bring it here. We have Gold Star Mothers who live in this area and they were also instrumental in having York be chosen as a place to have the display. I think this is great and I personally said I would pay for the auditorium rent. There is also a need for $500 for Williams and their volunteers. I talked to others about contributions and they have also stepped up to help pay that. Then, they (Honor Display organizers) asked about the set-up fees and if those could be waived. The set-up fees are only $150 the day before and $150 the day after. I’m asking if the city could waive those set-up fees.”