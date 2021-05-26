City utilizing consulting services in absence of public works director

YORK – While the search for a public works director continues for the City of York, the city will continue to use on-call (as needed) consulting/engineering services from Benesch.

As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “some key issues will need to be addressed to make sure we are complying with rules and they have already been helpful to us so far. This would continue that relationship with them.”

“We had a conversation with them the other day, as we need some bridge inspections and some eyes on a development,” further explained Mayor Barry Redfern.

“It will be on-call, as needed,” Crawford added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we have a public works director, that will change this agreement,” Redfern told the city council. “We have some concrete work going on out there, as well. We just wanted to be transparent with the council that we’ve (been) doing this to get by while the public works director vacancy still exists.”

It was noted that the agreement includes Benesch engineers addressing the council and answering questions when needed.

The agreement was approved by the council.