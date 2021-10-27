City updates snow emergency route, just in time for winter

YORK – No one wants to think about it, but winter is right around the corner and snow will soon be falling.

That said, York Public Works Director James Paul explained to the York City Council this past week that a discussion was held with the ordinance committee and the public works team regarding the city’s snow removal procedures and the city’s snow emergency route.

“And we have added some streets to the updated snow route,” Paul said. “The streets added were crucial for turning around equipment, making sure we don’t damage any property with equipment and to assist people in helping them have parking spots. We also charged the timing, as far as how the route takes effect from the announcement of a snow emergency and lasts six hours.”

The snow emergency route map shows the streets that are first priorities when crews are moving snow. These priority streets are the ones that affect the most motorists and provide for the best initial flow of traffic right after a snow storm.

The streets are the first to be cleared for traffic.

The updated snow emergency route map, along with an ordinance outlining the snow removal protocol, were approved by the city council.