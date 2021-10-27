City updates snow emergency route, just in time for winter

YORK – No one wants to think about it, but winter is right around the corner and snow will soon be falling.
That said, York Public Works Director James Paul explained to the York City Council this past week that a discussion was held with the ordinance committee and the public works team regarding the city’s snow removal procedures and the city’s snow emergency route.
“And we have added some streets to the updated snow route,” Paul said. “The streets added were crucial for turning around equipment, making sure we don’t damage any property with equipment and to assist people in helping them have parking spots. We also charged the timing, as far as how the route takes effect from the announcement of a snow emergency and lasts six hours.”
The snow emergency route map shows the streets that are first priorities when crews are moving snow. These priority streets are the ones that affect the most motorists and provide for the best initial flow of traffic right after a snow storm.
The streets are the first to be cleared for traffic.
The updated snow emergency route map, along with an ordinance outlining the snow removal protocol, were approved by the city council.
The new ordinance includes parking regulations during a snow event. It says parking is prohibited for six hours on an unplowed street following a declaration of a snow emergency.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to park any vehicle on an unplowed street included in the snow emergency route for six hours after a declaration by the public works director. Parking will be allowed after snow removal, if removed within six hours from the declaration,” the ordinance says.
The streets included on the snow emergency route are as follows:
• All streets in the central business district designated as the area from First Street to Ninth Street and Platte Avenue to Nebraska Avenue;
• Washington Avenue from East 12th Street to East 17th Street;
• Twelfth Street from Delaware Avenue to Washington Street;
• Delaware Avenue from East 25th Street to East Nobes Road;
• Blackburn Avenue from East. 19th Street to East Nobes Road;
• Lincoln Avenue from Highway 81 to Highway 34;
• Grant Avenue from East 11th Street to East First Street;
• Division Avenue from West First Street to Highway 34;
• Kingsley Avenue from West Fourth Street to West Nobes Road;
• Nobes Road from Kingsley Avenue to South Delaware Avenue;
• Fourth Street from Highway 81 to Grant Avenue;
• Fourteenth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
• Sixth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
• Twenty-fifth Street from Highway 81 to Delaware Avenue;
• The off-ramp of North Lincoln Avenue to East 14th Street;
• The on-ramp of East 14th Street to North Lincoln Avenue.
Paul added that in the event of a snow emergency, he will be making those announcements through as many media platforms and outlets as possible, so all York residents are well informed.