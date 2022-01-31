City to take bids for family aquatic center work

YORK – The city council will consider bids for work that will be done in the upcoming year at the family aquatic center, when they meet in regular session this week.
These projects have already been budgeted with the money to be taken from the LB 357 funds.
York’s family aquatic center – while relatively new when considered in historic aspects – does have some age. It was 21 years ago, this week, that the York Citizens Pool Committee was formed to discuss options for the project and work toward finding what the city wanted with this type of facility. It was May 14, 2002, when the voters said yes to the special project. And it was May of 2005 when the grand opening was held.
So this May will mark the family aquatic center’s 17th anniversary.
In keeping up with the maintenance for the center, in order to ensure its longevity, painting has been scheduled for the pool itself and the bathhouse/guard area.
As explained during the budget process, “the swimming pool is due for a power-wash and repaint,” said Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director. “This is an every 3-5-year maintenance item. Large areas of paint are falling off so a powerwash is needed to remove all loose paint so the new paint stays. The first time it was power-washed was 11 years ago, then again seven years ago. The power-washing is two years over-due. Also the bathhouse floors need to be repainted, which needs to be done every 3-5 years as well.”
The council will consider a bid from The Parpart Corporation in the amount of $116,250. Of that, $96,600 will be for the pool itself.
Also on this week’s council agenda:
• Findings from the 2020-2021 audit will be presented.
• The council will consider a proposal from JLC Incorporated for the remodeling of the south entry area at the Holthus Convention Center.
• The sale of real estate at the industrial park will be considered as well. The sale would be that of 5.77 acres to Agri-Products. This one of the very few last plots of land available in the city’s industrial area.
• The creation of a safety committee for the city is underway and names of members will be presented for approval. Those individuals are Jereme Miner, Robert Schmidt, Brandon Mount, York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts, York Public Works Director James Paul, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden and York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, in the council chambers.