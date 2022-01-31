City to take bids for family aquatic center work

YORK – The city council will consider bids for work that will be done in the upcoming year at the family aquatic center, when they meet in regular session this week.

These projects have already been budgeted with the money to be taken from the LB 357 funds.

York’s family aquatic center – while relatively new when considered in historic aspects – does have some age. It was 21 years ago, this week, that the York Citizens Pool Committee was formed to discuss options for the project and work toward finding what the city wanted with this type of facility. It was May 14, 2002, when the voters said yes to the special project. And it was May of 2005 when the grand opening was held.

So this May will mark the family aquatic center’s 17th anniversary.

In keeping up with the maintenance for the center, in order to ensure its longevity, painting has been scheduled for the pool itself and the bathhouse/guard area.