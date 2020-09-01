City to hold budget meeting Thursday

YORK – The York City Council will hold its annual budget meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3.
This budget allows for the property tax levy to remain at .329 per $100 of value.
The city is expected to have $2-$2.8 million in reserves and the budget is balanced.
The city’s sales tax revenue has done remarkably well, despite the pandemic and projections are that about the same amount of total sales tax revenue will come in this fiscal year, as did last fiscal year – with the possibility that the amount might be even more.
The fiscal year ends at the end of September.
A new motorgrader for the street department is in the budget for the street department, as is the street repair project that will be ongoing.
There are no extraordinarily large or unusual expenditures in any of the departments, as many projects that have been discussed during this year’s budget process are “carry-over” as they have been identified as needs/wants in the past and were pushed to the next fiscal year.
There is the proposal for a 9.5 percent increase in wastewater rates. This increase is built into the budget and the ordinance that would make that happen has already had a first reading. The second reading of that ordinance will take place on Thursday and it is likely that the council will suspend the rules in order to take a final vote. This rate increase is less than what was earlier projected – initially, it had been thought that a 12.5 percent increase would be needed. The purpose of the increase is to pay for the debt service associated with the municipality’s new wastewater treatment plant.
No increases are being proposed for water or landfill rates.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• The council will consider amending the zoning code of the city’s C-3 Highway District (the area of the interchange) in order to allow a meat processing facility and retail store by special permit. It should be noted that this topic will be going before the planning commission on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
• There will be a discussion regarding council attendance at public events where there may be a quorum.
• Ken Halvorsen from the Nebraska Rural Water Association will address the council about “initial financial managerial water system assessments.
• Vicki Northrop will address the council about parking on the west side of North Delaware Avenue from 12th Street to the north.
The meeting, as always, is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!