City to hold budget meeting Thursday

YORK – The York City Council will hold its annual budget meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This budget allows for the property tax levy to remain at .329 per $100 of value.

The city is expected to have $2-$2.8 million in reserves and the budget is balanced.

The city’s sales tax revenue has done remarkably well, despite the pandemic and projections are that about the same amount of total sales tax revenue will come in this fiscal year, as did last fiscal year – with the possibility that the amount might be even more.

The fiscal year ends at the end of September.

A new motorgrader for the street department is in the budget for the street department, as is the street repair project that will be ongoing.

There are no extraordinarily large or unusual expenditures in any of the departments, as many projects that have been discussed during this year’s budget process are “carry-over” as they have been identified as needs/wants in the past and were pushed to the next fiscal year.