City to get no highway incentive payment for 2020

YORK – The city will not be receiving a highway incentive payment this year, from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, because there was no public works director appointed during a majority of 2020 calendar year.

The council will need to sign off on a resolution stating that the council itself served in the capacity as street superintendent during the calendar year of 2020 – with the understanding that the city will not receive the payment.

Having a public works director is required and the city did not fulfill that requirement – due to having that ongoing vacancy.

Had a public works director been in place, the city would have received an approximate $3,000 payment.

The matter will be brought before the council when they meet in regular session Thursday night.

The council has a very short agenda this week, with the only other matters being the city administrator’s report, the consideration of claims and approval of the departmental reports.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. The public is welcome to attend – face coverings are required due to the city’s mask mandate.

