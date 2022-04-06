 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City to consider allowing all-terrain and utility-type vehicles driven in city limits

City Stock

YORK – A number of smaller towns in the area have ordinances that allow the use of all-terrain and utility-type vehicles to be driven in their jurisdiction.

York has never had such an allowance – but, an ordinance will be brought to the city council this week that would allow such vehicles to be operated, with stipulations and rules.

The council will address this request during their regular meeting on Thursday night.

Also on Thursday night’s busy agenda:

• The council will consider approval of the one- and six-year street program.

• They will hear a “personnel announcement” from the police department.

• An agreement will be presented between the city, the York County Development Corporation, the York Sports Authority and the York Chamber of Commerce.

• A resolution will be reviewed which would designate the city’s solar shares to the city, county, York Public Schools and the Holthus Field House.

• An ordinance annexing property owned by DSW Properties LLLC will get a second reading.

• The council will consider some amendments regarding the street chip seal project that is underway.

• The city will be asked to approve two proclamations – one declaring May 1-7 as Small Business Week and the other declaring May 9-13 as Economic Development Week.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

