City tax levy reduced, no tax asking increase

YORK – The City of York budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year has been approved – with a tax levy reduction and no increase in tax asking.

The final budget hearing has been held, after months of city council workshops that included input from the administration and department heads.

Last April, the department heads made their requests, which were narrowed by the mayor and administrator with input from departmental officials. Throughout June, July and August, the proposals were deliberated with the city council during multiple meetings.

The city’s levy limit (lid) is .45 per $100 of valuation. The approved budget has a tax levy of .31, which is less than last year’s .33 per $100 valuation.

The city’s administration provided information regarding the city’s property tax owners’ responsibilities, which included that of their last year’s total tax levy (including the county, school district and others) of $1.89 per $100 of valuation, only .33 was the property tax levy for the city. They also included that a property value of $250,000 (last year) generated an annual property tax of $4,720.72 – of that, $825 (17.4%) was attributed to the city.

Certain allotments were allowed for this year, as one-time investments. Those included infrastructure for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground, work on the pedestrian trails and street crossings, a new HVAC system at the senior center, work on the city’s storm water collection system and a new structure for Fun City at the community center.

Features of this year’s budget showed a healthy increase in sales tax revenue; one time revenues in the forms of federal COVID relief funds and reserves; and no property taxes were levied for bond debt.

Regarding the Enterprise Funds (which are self-supporting), there was no rate increase for water; a 2 ½% increase for wastewater fees (as called for by an earlier rate study and passed last week by the city council after two ordinance readings); and money was allocated for a rate study regarding the landfill fees.

There are several anomalies within the budget that appear to indicate higher spending, but in reality they do not.

One is the inclusion of $10 million for insurance money coming in and going out for hail damage repair. The city will only pay $5,000 for its deductible, but it’s estimated the damage is at the $10 million mark. The situation has to be included in the budget so the insurance money can flow into the city and then back out again to pay for the repair work as it is done.

Also, the city refinanced bonds last year, which pulled the debt financing down. This year, the city is back to paying the bonds which created another nuance.

The budget includes inflationary costs, especially for fuel which was doubled. It also included other increases for supply costs.

Another point of interest is the inclusion of capital purchases the city expected to fall into the 2021-22 budget (such as those for lead pipe replacement and Mincks Park infrastructure). Those had to roll into the new budget due to supply chain issues. And the $5 million roads and bridge project, which was bonded this year, is included.

Also included in this year’s budget (as reported earlier) is the set aside of $500,000 from reserves for a new fire/rescue station in the future.

The General Fund expenditures list includes funding to challenge flood mapping. The contract costs $42,000 – but the cost would be split equally with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD). The 2020-21 JEO flood study indicates a strong possibility that York could challenge the new FEMA maps that placed north areas of town in a flood plain. The contract would be for the services of engineers to challenge the maps, on the city’s behalf, which could ultimately create savings for homeowners and businesses which now must pay flood insurance and may not have to do so. The scheduling of this project is “as soon as possible in the new budget year.”

The city’s budget also includes the following expenditures: $30,000 for the York Area Chamber of Commerce; $100,000 for the York County Development Corporation; $40,000 for York Adopt A Pet; and $24,000 for marketing purposes.