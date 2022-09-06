City takes hail repair bids, roofs to cost $3 million

YORK – The city has signed off on two bids for replacing roofs on city-owned buildings that were damaged during this past summer’s damaging hail storm.

“We have hail damage and insurance coverage,” explained York City Administrator Sue Crawford. “The city only has to pay the $5,000 deductible. We also worked with the insurance company, when looking at these bids, in order to get the most complete service and the lowest costs.”

It’s estimated the city had $10 million worth of damage during that hail storm.

“We wanted to do the roofs first, those needed to be prioritized first,” Crawford said to the council during their regular meeting. “And there are different companies who specialize in different kinds of roofs.”

“Were there any local bidders?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.

“No, there were not, but it is possible there could be some sub-contracting,” Crawford responded.

The council approved the following roof replacement bids: a $789,265 bid from Precision Roofing for the convention center; a $2,232,348 bid from Precision Roofing for hail damaged rubber roof replacement on city facilities; and a $160,650 bid from Strong 1 LLC for hail damaged shingle roof replacements on city facilities.

The $10 million figure had to be included in the city’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, in order for the insurance money to flow into the city and then flow back out to pay for fixing all the damage to buildings, vehicles and other city-owned property. While the figure is very large, the city only is responsible for paying the $5,000 deductible.