City takes a look at public works projects for the next fiscal year

Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a series regarding preliminary conversations regarding the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The city council recently had a special meeting to discuss different departments with the heads of those offices, to hear their needs and wants for the next year and into the future.

YORK – The York City Council and administration heard a thorough presentation from James Paul, the city’s public works director, when they met in a special session to start the conversation about the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Paul started the conversation with the area of the landfill, noting that earlier this year, fencing was heavily damaged by high winds and even the chain-link fence broke, which resulted in blowing trash. He is proposing an expenditure of $50,000 for litter control fencing and litter vacuum equipment for $25,000 – noting litter control is required by the landfill’s permit.

Public Works Director Cheree Folts added that if litter vacuum equipment was purchased, it could also be used on the city’s trail system and in many different areas of the city.

But Councilman Tony North also noted that “the trees out there (around the landfill) are a disaster. A vacuum wouldn’t have helped clean that up, the way the trees are now. We will have to clean some of that brush out as well.”

“Now, when it comes to the street department, we are looking at getting two digital message boards, which would be mobile, and we could use them to do alerts about road work and events going on,” Paul said, noting they would be large and solar-powered.

He said two dump trucks need to be replaced, with the oldest of the two being from 1996.

“But on a good note, we will have our final payment on the street sweeter. We also have a replacement plan for a pickup truck,” Paul said. “The building inspector’s truck has high mileage and is showing signs of wear. We also would like to replace two overhead doors at the shop, because what we have now is a security and liability issue. And we’d like to replace the oil heater so we can keep the snowplows and trucks ready to use in the winter. We are also proposing some more for storm water projects as we have some areas where water collects in areas.”

He acknowledged the storm water project could be expensive, but is now necessary more than ever because there are new subdivisions in the city and with that came issues where water has nowhere to go.

He said about $60,000 will be needed for tree removal for infrastructure improvements and about $50,000 will be needed for new traffic signals that have to be replaced.

When it comes to the city’s wastewater system, he said, just to start the conversation, about $100,000 would be needed to increase the sanitary sewer system on West Nobes and another $100,000 would be needed for other collective systems in order to address expansions for future developments.

The wish list for the water department included $300,000 for distribution improvements; $450,000 to replace lead lines as required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for which federal funds might become available; and $60,000 to update the computer system to give workers alerts if there are issues.

Regarding the airport, the wish list includes an expenditure of $50,000 for an automatic fuel dispensing system. Right now, a fuel truck is used to take fuel to airplanes. This system would allow pilots to pull their airplanes up to the pump and fill up. “This will eliminate having to have someone drive around with the truck and pilots can take care of it themselves.” He also proposed spending $10,000 for an underground storm shelter.

It should be noted that these conversations were just the first of many, as the administration and council whittle down the expenditures to keep spending in check while still fulfilling the municipality’s most pressing needs.

