City, state to share cost of new traffic control at David Drive and Highway 81

YORK – A new traffic control device will be installed at the intersection of Highway 81 and David Drive in York’s interchange area – and the expensive cost will be shared between the city and the state.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation contacted city officials on the matter, saying the flimsy and problematic traffic control system at that very busy intersection needs to be replaced.

State officials also offered to pay for half of that replacement.

“We received a letter from the state, in which they said this needs to be replaced,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the city council. “If we don’t pay half the cost, I’m sure if their offer would still be good.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York City Administrator Sue Crawford said Brandon Osentowski (who is overseeing the public works department) spoke with her about the situation, noting that lights are actually hanging on cords and tend to break in inclement weather. And because the lights are on cords they tend to sag, creating a hazard for taller vehicles/rigs, “and it’s close to not being compliant.”

The cost of the new traffic control system – for preliminary engineering, construction and construction engineering – has been estimated at $128,694 for the city and $128,694 for the state.