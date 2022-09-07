City starts process toward new fire station

YORK – The city has started the process of looking toward building a new fire station.

As part of the budget, city officials agreed to take $500,000 from the city’s reserves as the start of a “savings account” toward this large project in the future.

And soon, city officials will start touring fire departments in other communities similar to York, where they too have a paid staff as well as volunteers. Some communities have built new stations in the past few years and those will be reviewed as a starting point when planning for the future.

Regarding the tours, the administration has asked council members to examine their schedules in order for such tours to be arranged in different parts of the state.

The current station was built in 1969. In April of 1968, a bond issue passed and a new fire/police complex was built at the cost of $188,000 at the corner of Eighth Street and Grant Avenue.

Various parts of the station have been remodeled over the years.

But the living quarters and the dormitory have basically not been touched in 53 years, since it was built.

A new kitchen, bathrooms, private bathrooms, an exhaust system for vehicles, an overhaul of the electrical system, replacement of the heating/air conditioning system and updating the office area on the first floor are just a few things that need to be done. It’s a long laundry list of very expensive improvements.

Upon looking at renovating the old station, it was recognized that the station needs to be bigger as well, in order to sufficiently house modern equipment and apparatus – and the current location is pretty much locked into its space with nowhere to grow.

Early estimates are that a new station will likely cost in the neighborhood of $7.5 million – although that figure is still very speculative. Some similar communities have spent more than that on their new stations in recent years. There are many factors at play in this ongoing process, including the ability to maybe save money by building on land that the city already owns while having it in a location that is easily accessible to all corners of the fire/rescue department’s response area.

This process will be ongoing for some time – but the starting point has arrived.