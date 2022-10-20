City starts new fiscal year with record-breaking sales tax revenue

YORK – The city has started its new fiscal year with record-breaking sales tax revenue.

According to figures released this week by York City Treasurer Pellie Thomas, the city took in $481,811.13 for the month of October. This figure reflects transactions that took place in August.

This was the single highest total for any month in the history of the local sales tax.

It was $131,967.61 higher than the total taken in last October, which is a 27% increase.

October is the first month of the city’s fiscal year.

In the last fiscal year, the city took in a total of $4,485,059.95, which was the highest total revenue received (in that 12-month span) from the city sales tax since it was created.

The city’s sales tax revenue is used for general fund and street expenditures.

Regarding LB 357 funds, which are earmarked to pay off bonds for specific projects as well as provide immediate financing for such, the city took in $160,603, which was also the highest monthly total seen since voters passed the LB 357 measure.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the city took in just under $1.5 million in LB 357 funds.

The LB 357 revenue is generated by a special, additional half-cent sales tax.

The higher influx of sales tax can be attributed to increased local business as well as inflationary factors.