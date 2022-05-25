City starts budget conversations for 2022-23 fiscal year

Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series regarding preliminary conversations regarding the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

YORK – The city will not be formalizing a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year until late August/early September, but department heads, council members and the administration have already started having conversations about needs and wants.

A special meeting of the city council was held prior to their regular meeting this past week, as members and the administration met with heads of the parks and rec, library, public works and administrative departments.

“At this point, we are just starting with things they have in mind for now and in the future,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts told the council her requests this year “are mostly staff focused. Four years ago, so much of our staff was slashed from the budget and eliminated.”

She suggested hiring a staff member who would work at the auditorium, ballfield complex, the community center and the aquatic center, to help in the custodial area. She said currently there are two custodians who take care of all the city-owned facilities and it creates a bind if someone has to be gone. She said this additional person – splitting their time between many facilities – would help carry some of that load and reduce overtime.

She also reminded the council that the ballfield complex is “a lot for one person to take care of and right now, we are getting by.” She is that one person right now and she said she hasn’t had a day off since March 1. Folts said she would be asking for a complex coordinator – a position that was cut during the previous administration – which would help with ordering, staffing, inventory, sponsorships and other tasks she has had to absorb.

Regarding the auditorium, she noted that the gym floor had not been touched during the recent renovations and at some point in the future, it will need to be replaced as it is showing wear from being in a building with no heat or air conditioning for a considerable length of time.

When it comes to the family aquatic center, she said staffing continues to be a “big issue.” Folts said the only capital outlay item to be considered is a new hot water heater for the bathhouse – as the current one is 17 years old and the original. A new one would be much more efficient, she added.

For the ballfield complex, she said she’d be asking for some dugout repair because there are cracks and it is a safety issue. And the need for shade continues to be an ongoing need, Folts said. “If we could find $270,000 for shades, the people would really appreciate it. Right now, it’s a tent city out there. Shade would be an absolute dream, as that is the number one complaint about the complex. The $270,000 would shade all the bleachers, minus the ones by the press box. People would love it. The trees out there are only seven years old, so they aren’t big enough to help yet. And these shades would be permanent.”

For the community center budget, Folts said one change would be that the museum would have its own standalone fund, instead of being included in the community center budget. Regarding capital outlays, she said the windows on the west side of the building need to be replaced. As a want, she said $75,000 could provide a 13-foot-tall play structure in the Fun City area.

When it came to the parks, Folts said the city will at some time have to address the condition of the field at Levitt Stadium. “We’ve done all we can to deal with the problems, as we had a fungus. We have aerated, we have treated it, we have done it all. And this field is used all year long. There is no time that the grass gets to rest. We are asking for $75,000 to get a professional in here to tell us what it will take to make it playable.”

“One question we will hear is why don’t they just use the ballfield complex,” Mayor Redfern said.

“Because of overlapping seasons. And there is currently a big push to have high school baseball – if so, there won’t be enough fields in the city,” Folts said.

It was noted that this field is one of a few used by Class B high schools and colleges that is not turf – but to make that transition would cost an estimated $1 million.

“In 30-plus years, nothing has been done,” Folts said. “We are just going to have to look at what we can do with that field.”

She also noted the parks department needs to replace a truck and the continuation of the Emerald Ash Borer tree replacement plan needs to continue.

