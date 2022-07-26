City signs formal agreement with children’s museum

YORK – The City of York has signed a formal agreement with the York Area Children’s Museum, after years of having just a verbal agreement.

The children’s museum has been located, for many years, in a space on the south side of the city auditorium.

“We just never had an agreement with them,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the city council during their regular meeting this past week. “They’ve put a lot of effort and money into that space and our city administrator thought we should have some sort of written agreement to reflect the arrangement. And they asked for a written agreement as well.”

The agreement is pretty straight forward. In it, the city says the children’s museum board has to provide a written list of its members to the city’s parks and rec director, as well as a weekly schedule to show the hours of operation in advance of each week. They have to require museum guests to use the restrooms on the south side of the auditorium (with the exception of male patrons who may need to use the handicap accessible restroom) and the museum board will provide custodial services for the area inside the museum.

The agreement says museum volunteers have to conduct a walk-through after each shift to make sure the building is secure and no damage has occurred to the auditorium. They also have to be responsible for taking care of the museum displays (which are owned by the children’s museum) and the city has to be included as a beneficiary on liability insurance policies.

The city, in turn, will provide two sets of keys to the auditorium and the auditorium’s schedule. The city will also provide heating and air conditioning, while the museum is open, as well as maintenance of the auditorium. The city will also continue to provide water and electrical services.

The agreement also says the museum may occupy and use the designated area within the city auditorium without payment of rent.

The agreement is for five years – through July 5, 2027 – and it will automatically renew for a period of one year each year after that, unless it is terminated by either party.

The council voted in favor of the agreement.