City signs contract for library heating and air project

“This project is laid out to have a very aggressive schedule,” York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the council. “It is on the fast track to be done before it gets too cold outside.”

Redfern asked if there are any supply chain issues for the work to be done. Jackson said, “Right now, it’s looking good, but you never know about glitches. The schedule is for this to be done in October, which is a good month to do this type of project, and that’s what we are shooting for.”

“The strategy to go to gas is a good one,” Redfern commented.

“You were the only company to bid on this huge project?” Councilman Matt Wagner asked Jackson, with Jackson responding that his company won the engineering bid.

Crawford said the call for bids was published per law requirements and letters were sent to 30 engineering companies.

“And they are the only ones who applied?” Wagner asked.

Crawford said yes, that was the case.

“I still feel gun shy,” Wagner said. “We only got one bid and this is the first time I’ve seen this. I want to table this because we are just now seeing their proposal. And what kind of protections do we have with change orders?”