City signs contract for library heating and air project

YORK – The city has signed a contract with Facility Advocates, an engineering company which will oversee a large heating and cooling system project at the library.
Brent Jackson, representing the company, spoke with the council this past week about the project, as they were asked to consider the contract.
“We looked at the library,” Jackson said. “The issue is with the electric heat and pumps. The plan is to convert it to gas. Right now, the library has old residential units. It’s really worn out and we are working on the engineering to convert it to gas.”
The scope of work includes replacing three residential-sized heat pumps with “gas/DX split system furnaces;” replacing the 25-ton heat pump with a split system air handling unit incorporating DX cooling and hot water heating; installation of a small wall-hung boiler to provide hot water heating to the 25-ton air handling unit serving the main area; and installation of a small building automation system to control the heat pumps, boilers and fresh air system.
“We have also put out for bids (regarding the physical work) and you will get those,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the council. “They say the estimate is about what we put in the budget.”
This project will likely cost between $200,000 and $250,000.
“This project is laid out to have a very aggressive schedule,” York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the council. “It is on the fast track to be done before it gets too cold outside.”
Redfern asked if there are any supply chain issues for the work to be done. Jackson said, “Right now, it’s looking good, but you never know about glitches. The schedule is for this to be done in October, which is a good month to do this type of project, and that’s what we are shooting for.”
“The strategy to go to gas is a good one,” Redfern commented.
“You were the only company to bid on this huge project?” Councilman Matt Wagner asked Jackson, with Jackson responding that his company won the engineering bid.
Crawford said the call for bids was published per law requirements and letters were sent to 30 engineering companies.
“And they are the only ones who applied?” Wagner asked.
Crawford said yes, that was the case.
“I still feel gun shy,” Wagner said. “We only got one bid and this is the first time I’ve seen this. I want to table this because we are just now seeing their proposal. And what kind of protections do we have with change orders?”
Crawford said a bid meeting was held, to which engineering companies were invited and they followed all the requirements of the bidding process.
“So what’s going to be our total?” Wagner asked.
“Our estimate is $225,000, that’s what we think will come in as mechanical,” Jackson responded.
Crawford said she was recommending the contract with Facility Advocates. The contract was approved with Wagner being the only council member to vote against it.