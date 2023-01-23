 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City signs agreements for public works operations

  • 0
City Stock

YORK – The York City Council has approved several agreements pertaining to public works operations.

This week, they signed the city’s annual maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. York Public Works Director James Paul explained how this agreement pertains to shared work (maintenance, snow removal, etc.) on roadways within the city’s footprint.

“For example, the city helps do some maintenance on some stretches and the state pays us $19,000,” Paul said. “And the state helps us with some snow removal and in return we pay the state $6,800. So this is for shared services and this is considered each year.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The council also approved a task order with HDR Engineering with a cost of $33,500. Paul said the city was up for renewal of its landfill R and D (discarded building materials) permit. “This allows HDR to gather information and answer questions the Department of Energy might have. This is done every five years.”

People are also reading…

York City Administrator Sue Crawford noted that HDR is the city’s engineer for landfill matters, “and it is in the best interest of the city to approve and go out for bids.”

Paul also noted this expenditure falls within the budget.

The council agreed to sign the task order.

They also considered the purchase of two traffic signal control cabinets. As Paul explained, “We are looking to get two more. These will be wireless and will help with maintenance issues.” These would be installed at the intersection of Fifth and Lincoln Avenue. Paul said the hope is they will be received by the end of March – due to supply chain issues, there was a major delay in receiving the same for the intersection of Eighth and Lincoln a few months back. He said by ordering these now, the plan is to have them installed as soon as possible. The purchase will cost $30,640. The council agreed to move forward.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A life on loan from God

A life on loan from God

YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Competing with the United States: Macron, Scholz call for rapid investment in green tech

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News