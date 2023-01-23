City signs agreements for public works operations

YORK – The York City Council has approved several agreements pertaining to public works operations.

This week, they signed the city’s annual maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. York Public Works Director James Paul explained how this agreement pertains to shared work (maintenance, snow removal, etc.) on roadways within the city’s footprint.

“For example, the city helps do some maintenance on some stretches and the state pays us $19,000,” Paul said. “And the state helps us with some snow removal and in return we pay the state $6,800. So this is for shared services and this is considered each year.”

The council also approved a task order with HDR Engineering with a cost of $33,500. Paul said the city was up for renewal of its landfill R and D (discarded building materials) permit. “This allows HDR to gather information and answer questions the Department of Energy might have. This is done every five years.”

York City Administrator Sue Crawford noted that HDR is the city’s engineer for landfill matters, “and it is in the best interest of the city to approve and go out for bids.”

Paul also noted this expenditure falls within the budget.

The council agreed to sign the task order.

They also considered the purchase of two traffic signal control cabinets. As Paul explained, “We are looking to get two more. These will be wireless and will help with maintenance issues.” These would be installed at the intersection of Fifth and Lincoln Avenue. Paul said the hope is they will be received by the end of March – due to supply chain issues, there was a major delay in receiving the same for the intersection of Eighth and Lincoln a few months back. He said by ordering these now, the plan is to have them installed as soon as possible. The purchase will cost $30,640. The council agreed to move forward.