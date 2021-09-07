City sewer rate increase of 2 1/2% approved

YORK – York residents will see a very slight increase in their sewer rates as a 2 1/2 % increase has been approved.

This increase was built into the 2021-22 city budget and given final approval by the council during their last meeting.

The gradual 2 ½% increase over the course of a few years versus one large jump was approved by city officials.

The increase is needed in order to pay for very large improvements to the wastewater treatment system in the city in recent years, which included a new wastewater treatment plant, infrastructure leading to the city and demolition of the old facility.

The ordinance increasing the rates received an earlier reading by the council and they left the item open for a second reading in order to get feedback from the citizens.

“I have had no feedback from anyone on this matter,” Mayor Barry Redfern indicated to the council members, who also seemed to agree that they heard no comments against the increase.

Everyone voted in favor of the slight increase, which takes effect in the new fiscal year – which begins Oct. 1.

The good news is that no increases in water rates will be necessary this year, as indicated in a study which was recently conducted.

