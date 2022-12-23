 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City sales tax receipts show highest total recorded for a December

York water tower

YORK – York’s city sales tax receipts came in at a record high for all Decembers on record, since the local sales tax was created.

And the total wasn’t just the highest – it far exceeded the second highest December by $137,582.29.

This month, the city took in $451,582.29.

These receipts reflect transactions that took place in October.

This month’s receipts were so high, they were nearly 31% higher than last December’s total – wh9ich incidentally had been, by far, the highest December total on record at $137,810.88.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4,779,587.83 in sales tax receipts. That is $600,000 more than the previous same 12-month period.

City sales tax receipts fund the general fund and street operations.

Regarding LB 357 funds – a special sales tax that is earmarked for specific projects – the city took in $150,527.43 for the month of December, which was also a 30% increase over December’s total last year.

The increase in sales tax receipts can be attributed to higher taxable sales within the city limits of York, as well as inflationary effects.

