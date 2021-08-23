 Skip to main content
City sales tax receipts keep coming in high
top story

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts continue to keep coming in high – higher than previous months and higher than the same months a year ago.

For the month of August (which reflects transactions that took place in June), the city took in $396,500.95 in city sales tax receipts, which is the highest figure for a single month this fiscal year.

The fiscal year will end at the end of September.

The August figure compares to $385,114.19 that came in during this same month in 2020.

The figures for the past months in the fiscal year are as follows: October (2020), $349,843; November, $330,944; December, $313,771; January, $275,582; February, $341,808; March, $279,460; April, $274,614; May, $365,276; June, 360,350; July, $378,500.

So far in this fiscal year, the city has taken in $3,666,738.

If the trajectory holds for the final month of the fiscal year, it is very likely this will be a record-setting year when it comes to the influx of city sales tax dollars.

In the last 12 months, the city’s influx has been over $4 million.

The city sales tax receipts are used to fund municipal operations.

Regarding LB 357 funds, the city’s influx for August was $132,166, the highest for a single month in this fiscal year so far. In this fiscal year (with one month remaining), the total influx of LB 357 funds is $1,222,246.

