City sales tax receipts continue to come in strong

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts continue to come in extremely strong as the revenue received for November was by far the highest amount ever received in this month in the history of the local sales tax.

This November, the city took in $477,632.23, compared to $380,215 last year and $313,711 the year before that. The prior two years had been the only two Novembers with figures over $300,000 – as all other previous November totals had been in the area of $250,000.

So this November far exceeded the past in terms of the same month of the year.

The November figures reflect transactions that took place in September.

The figures were provided by Pellie Thomas, York city treasurer.

The city has been seeing record-breaking sales tax revenues, month to month, over the course of the past year.

The city is only into its fiscal year by two months but it has already taken in $959,443.36 during that time frame.

In the last 12 months, the city has seen nearly $4.7 million in sales tax revenue, which is a nearly 13% increase over the same time period a year earlier.

As far as LB 357 funds, the city took in a little over $159,000 this past month.

The city general fund and street fund operate on the city sales tax funds while the LB 357 funds are used for specific, special earmarked projects.