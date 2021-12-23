City sales tax receipts continue to beat past totals

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts continue to come in higher than seen in years past, according to figures from city offices.
For the month of December, the city took in $345,879. This figure represents sales tax collected during transactions in October.
This figure for December appears to be a record high for the 12th month of the calendar year, since the city sales tax was created.
It compares to $313,771.41 in 2020, $311,732 in 2019 and $307,050 in 2018. Prior to those years, the December figure was always in the range of about $250,000.
This year’s December figure is $32,108 higher than seen last year.
So far, in this fiscal year (which is only three months in), the city has taken in $1.1 million in sales tax receipts.
In the calendar year of 2021, the city took in $4,172,937.88 in city sales tax receipts, which is a 7% increase over the receipts in 2020.
In December, the city brought in $115,293.28 in LB 357 funds as well. That is a 9% increase over the same time last year.
The general/street fund sales tax receipts are used for city operations. The LB 357 receipts are used for special earmarked projects.