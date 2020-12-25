City sales tax receipts continue to be higher than last year’s

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts continue to be higher than what was seen in the same months last year.

According to figures provided by the city, the receipts for December (which reflect transactions that took place in October) came in at $313,771.41 -- $2,039.08 higher than what was seen in December of 2019. That was a .7 percent increase.

In November, the receipts came in at $330,944.68 – which was $2,419.32 higher than in November of 2019. That, too, was a .7 percent increase.

The receipts in October came in at $349,843.52, which was $41,584 higher than in October of 2019. That was a 13.5 percent increase.

This continues a trend that surprised many, considering the many challenges of 2020. The final figures at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year (the fiscal year ended in September) showed the highest total ever, since the city sales tax was created.

In the fiscal year of 2019-20, the city took in a total of $3,852,768. The year prior, the figure came in at $3,681,042 – and that figure had been higher than all previous years.

In the previous fiscal year, the highest amount of sales tax receipts came in during September (reflecting transactions that took place in July).