City sales tax receipts continue coming in strong

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts continue coming in at record levels, with the receipts for May being no difference.

This May’s receipts were the highest recorded for this particular month since the city’s sales tax was created.

The city took in $383,199.36, compared to $365,276.89 in May of 2021. That’s a 4.68% increase over the same time last year.

The city’s receipts in every month of this fiscal year have been much higher than they were last year.

Since the current fiscal year began, back in October, the city’s taken in $2.86 million.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4,379,061.09 in city sales tax receipts, compared to $3,883,445.44 in the 12-month period before that. That is a 12.76% increase.

For the month of May, LB 357 funds came in at $127,733.12, which is $5,974.15 more than generated in May of 2021.

The city sales tax receipts are used for general fund and street operations. The LB 357 funds are earmarked for specific projects.

The May receipts reflect transactions that took place in March.

