City’s sales tax receipts highest February figure since local sales tax was created

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts, for the month of February, came to the highest total for a February since the local sales tax was created.

The city took in $389,650.23 for the general and street fund, which was nearly $48,000 higher than the receipts last year – which had been the record February in the city’s history.

The receipts in February reflect transactions that took place in December – in other words, holiday shopping season.

The city is only five months into its fiscal year and the general/street funds have already seen an influx of $1,821,686.35.

The following are the figures for each month in this current fiscal year, as to the amount the city has taken in for sales tax receipts: October, $390.402.42; November, $380,215.51; December, $345,879.84; January, $315,538.35.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in nearly $4.3 million in sales tax receipts – which is much higher than in the same period of time a year prior, which was $3.8 million.

The LB 357 funds for the month of February came in at $129,883.41, which is $15,947.17 higher than what came in for the month of February, 2021. That is a 12.28% increase.

The increase in sales tax revenue, while reflective of more local economic activity, can also be attributed to new taxation regarding online sales and inflation.

