City’s sales tax receipts continue to show upward trend

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts are still coming in higher than they were last year at the same time or even historically.

The sales tax receipts for April show $306,730.61 coming into the city’s coffers, which is the second highest April in the city’s sales tax history. This April’s total nearly tied for first, as the receipts in April of 2020 came in at $306,790.91 (which interestingly enough was during the height of the pandemic and statewide shutdown).

This April’s receipts were $32,730.61 higher than last April’s, which is a nearly 11% increase.

While this April set records for April, it was the lowest amount taken in among the other months in this particular fiscal year.

The sales tax receipts reflect transactions that took place in February.

So far, in this fiscal year, the city has taken in $2,476,165.51 in sales tax receipts. The fiscal year began Oct. 1.

In the past 12 months, the city has taken in $4,361,138.62, which is nearly 15% higher than the same 12-month period a year earlier.

The city’s LB357 receipts came in at $102,243.54 this month, which is a nearly 11% over the same period last year.

The increase in receipts reflects higher sales, as well as taxation online sales and inflation can be considered a factor as well.

