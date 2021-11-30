City’s sales tax receipts continue coming in high, strong

YORK – York’s city sales tax receipts continue to come into the general and street funds higher than they were in the past and stronger than ever.

The receipts for the month of November (which reflect transactions that took place in September) came in at $380,215.51. That is $49,270.83 higher than it was last year in the same month (which is a 12.96% increase).

That follows a strong October influx, when the city took in $390,402.42 compared to $349,843.52 the same month in 2020. October’s receipts were one of the highest monthly totals since the city’s sales tax was created in 1998.

So far, in the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4.1 million in sales tax revenues. That’s a 6.26% increase over the previous 12-month collections, according to figures from the city.

The city’s sales tax revenues are used to fund operations.

The city also has a half-percent sales tax (commonly referred to as LB 357 funds) which is used to help pay for special projects (like the quiet zone, ballfield complex, auditorium renovation, community center renovation, etc.). For the month of November, the city took in $126,738.50 – which compares to $110,314.90 in November of 2020. That’s a 12.96% increase.

Since the LB 357 sales tax was passed, the city has taken in just over $8 million for this designated fund.

