City’s proposed budget includes special, one-time investments; no levy increase needed

YORK – After months of meetings and conversations between the city council, administration and department heads, city officials have a final draft of a proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2021-22 which will be presented during a special hearing this week.

There have been ongoing budget meetings for the majority of the summer, as council members sorted through what they felt was necessary and affordable.

There was also the question as to how the city should spend CARES Act money provided by the federal government.

The budget includes special, one-time investments and no need for a property tax levy increase.

Mayor Barry Redfern and York City Administrator Sue Crawford submitted the final draft to the council members. With it, they provided an overview: