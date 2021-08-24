City’s proposed budget includes special, one-time investments; no levy increase needed

YORK – After months of meetings and conversations between the city council, administration and department heads, city officials have a final draft of a proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2021-22 which will be presented during a special hearing this week.
There have been ongoing budget meetings for the majority of the summer, as council members sorted through what they felt was necessary and affordable.
There was also the question as to how the city should spend CARES Act money provided by the federal government.
The budget includes special, one-time investments and no need for a property tax levy increase.
Mayor Barry Redfern and York City Administrator Sue Crawford submitted the final draft to the council members. With it, they provided an overview:
“This budget process has been unusual,” they said. “One-time federal funding related to COVID (relief) and a health reserve balance due to vacancies created an opportunity for several one-time investments in capital improvements across city departments. Health sales tax revenues built a sizable LB 357 reserve, which allowed some additional infrastructure and recreation investments. These investments create a sizable increase in overall spending for this fiscal year. During the budget process, all expenses coming out of one-time funding sources were carefully chosen to only include one-time investments. The increase in spending due to these one-time revenue sources do not create ongoing fiscal commitments of the city.
“The budget does not require an increase in the property tax rate,” they said. “All ongoing expenses in the budget fit within the city’s fiscal means while keeping the property tax rate flat.”
One large one-time investment in the budget involves Mincks Park restrooms and infrastructure for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project. “Given the success of community fundraising for this project, we expect to have the new playground and the surrounding infrastructure installed in this budget year.
“Other key one-time investments include a new ambulance and life-saving equipment, street equipment, library HVAC replacement, improvements to the convention center reception area, a tot playground and an additional vehicle for the police department.
The budget includes no water rate increases and a 2 1/2% sewer rate increase.
A major enterprise expense that must be budgeted for this year is a new landfill cell. A major portion of these costs will be included in an expected bond to be issued in this budget year.
“Personnel costs are a major component of our city budget,” the city administrator said. “This budget increases our investment in our city staff with a 3% across-the-board increase in salaries. The budget also includes two new FTEs (full-time equivalents) – a police captain and a staff person to assist residents at the front desk and to provide other clerical assistance to various city hall staff.”
The mayor and administrator thanked City of York Treasurer Pellie Thomas for her “invaluable contributions to the effectiveness of the budget process,” as well as “city council members and city staff for their hard work in preparing a fiscally sound budget.”
This past week, when meeting with the city council, Crawford said she was amazed and pleased with city staff regarding their diligent work during the budget process.
“I also want to remind everyone of the budget process, as we will have our budget hearing next Thursday (Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.). This will be a special meeting, a public hearing. We will have copies of the budget available and it will be online,” Crawford said.
Adoption of the budget will then be before the council at their next regularly scheduled meeting.
Editor’s note: A series of stories will be published providing more details of purchases and departmental budgets over the course of the next week.