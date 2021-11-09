City’s parks and rec has great success in 2020-21 fiscal year, despite pandemic

YORK – There may have been a historic pandemic in the fiscal year of 2020-21, but the city’s parks and recreation still had a very successful year with high numbers of people going to the family aquatic center and the ballpark complex.
Director of Parks and Rec Cheree Folts made her annual report this past week, to the York City Council and administration.
And she provided some pretty interesting figures.
The attendance this past summer at the family aquatic center was 16,597, according to Folts. Of that total figure, 7,515 check-ins were of members and 9,082 check-ins were those of non-members. This was the highest attendance total at the family aquatic center since 2017. And a fun fact: 14,416 items were sold at the aquatic center with the top seller being slushies.
When it came to the ballpark complex, there were 990 league rentals (130 batting cages, 590 practices, 270 games). There were also 11 tournaments (407 teams, 142 fields, 22 days, 998 games). At the complex, concessions sold 50,041 items with the top seller being water.
The community center has been closed since Feb. 28, so the figures are skewed for this year. However, there have been 22 adult programs and 61 youth programs offered through parks and rec. Of the 61 youth programs, there have been 7,400 participants. Of the 22 adult programs, there have been 4,031 participants.
The city auditorium was closed from Oct. 1, 2020 to March 22, 2021 – yet there were 307 facility rentals during the fiscal year.
Regarding the parks, there were 18 rentals at Levitt Stadium, 120 park shelter rentals and 125 rentals in Miller Park and Beaver Park combined.
“There is a lot happening at the community center right now and I hope in the next few weeks we will have an update on when it might be reopened,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
“The contractors can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Folts said. “My office is sealed in now, as an example. There is a lot happening and a lot of people in there working.”
“I’m optimistic the project is coming to an end,” Redfern added.
The community center is undergoing a major renovation/restoration which was delayed after major structural issues were found, and there was a shortage on building materials.