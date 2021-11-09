City’s parks and rec has great success in 2020-21 fiscal year, despite pandemic

YORK – There may have been a historic pandemic in the fiscal year of 2020-21, but the city’s parks and recreation still had a very successful year with high numbers of people going to the family aquatic center and the ballpark complex.

Director of Parks and Rec Cheree Folts made her annual report this past week, to the York City Council and administration.

And she provided some pretty interesting figures.

The attendance this past summer at the family aquatic center was 16,597, according to Folts. Of that total figure, 7,515 check-ins were of members and 9,082 check-ins were those of non-members. This was the highest attendance total at the family aquatic center since 2017. And a fun fact: 14,416 items were sold at the aquatic center with the top seller being slushies.

When it came to the ballpark complex, there were 990 league rentals (130 batting cages, 590 practices, 270 games). There were also 11 tournaments (407 teams, 142 fields, 22 days, 998 games). At the complex, concessions sold 50,041 items with the top seller being water.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}