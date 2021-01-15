City’s mask mandate extended to the end of February

“We feel that masks work,” Dr. Fickenscher said. “Since the policy was implemented, the numbers are down to a manageable level although they are not yet to where we want them to be.”

She noted that masks alone do not provide 100 percent protection from the virus, but that they are highly effective when accompanied by other protocol.

“The transmission is still higher than what we want,” she said. “During your last meeting, you said this could be reassessed, and now looking at the data, we can see that the masking policy has been effective. We are asking for the policy to be continued as we work to get the most vulnerable vaccinated. Now is not the time to let up. I know there are some voices of dissent but many, many people have told me they appreciate the mandate and feel more comfortable now in York – and I’d like to speak on their behalf too. I ask you to extend the mandate.”