City’s January sales tax receipts continue trend of high figures

YORK – The city’s ongoing trend of taking in higher amounts of city sales tax revenue continues.

The January figures showed the city took in $315,538.35, which is nearly $40,000 higher than the amount taken in last January (when the amount was $275,582.99).

That is a nearly 13% increase over last January’s figures.

This revenue reflects transactions that took place in November.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in a total of $4,212,893.24 in sales tax receipts, according to figures provided by the city offices. That compares to $3,875,684.83 in the same 12-month period the year before that. So consistent increases have resulted in a nearly 9% overall increase in city sales tax revenue.

The city’s fiscal year is only in its fourth month and already the sales tax revenue totals $1,432,036.

In January, the city took in $105,179.45 in LB 357 funds as well. These funds are used for special, earmarked projects while the general sales tax revenue is used for city operations.

