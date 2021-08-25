City’s general fund proposed budget includes upgrades, wage study

Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series regarding the city’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A public hearing, regarding the city’s budget, will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
YORK – The city’s proposed budget for the general fund holds a few capital improvements this year.
One of those is a new phone system, with a budgeted amount of $100,000. As explained during earlier budget meetings between the administration, council and department heads, the current system was purchased in 2014 and was a refurbished system. The current Toshiba handsets they have now do not work properly, officials said. And many locations are having trouble with static on the line or phones cutting out altogether. The phone system provider will attempt to troubleshoot and repair the phones; however, parts are no longer available for the phones because they are discontinued. Officials have been getting quotes for this expenditure. It was noted that the $100,000 figure is likely higher than what the actual expense will end up being.
Another item in the proposed budget for the general fund is the hiring of a secretary, with the cost to be allocated to the general, water, wastewater, street, aviation and landfill funds. This employee would be at the front desk to greet citizens and “at least begin to address their concerns. He or she will also assist with duties in various departments. Key tasks would be answering phones and doing customer service, backing up the water department, managing hangar rent and aviation bills, recording and filling contractors’ insurance certificates, completing billing for tobacco licenses, recording water payments and service orders, scanning backflow tests and surveys, ordering supplies as needed” and other clerical work.
As explained by the city administrator during an earlier budget meeting with the council, “When citizens come to city hall, they are greeted by an empty desk and a sign that says ‘employees only beyond this point.’ This does not reflect well on the city or the city government. A buzzer sounds and someone from the back comes out to meet them. This will often be a different person, so there is no consistent citizen service connection for people coming to the office regularly. As we recruit developers to the city, it is important that they see us as a city that will be responsive. Having a person at the front desk is an important part of the responsiveness. The position also provides important administrative assistance to various departments.”
It should be noted that historically, the city always had this position in place – it was discontinued in 2016 upon a mayoral/administrative change.
The general fund budget also includes an $18,000 expenditure for a wage study – a practice that takes place every so many years. The last study was done in 2014. This study compares what the city is paying employees to other communities of similar size/scope, to make sure the wages/salaries are adequate for worker retention and recruitment.
Another expenditure included in the proposed budget are some improvements inside city hall itself. This would be spread out over the course of four years, with the expense being budgeted at $30,000 a year. The first scope of work would be replacement of the ceiling and lights.
As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “As a city, we expect citizens to maintain their properties. If a citizen walks in to city hall, they will see missing ceiling tiles that leave holes in the ceiling. The ceiling tiles cannot be replaced. The lighting leaves the front area looking dark as citizens enter. As we recruit development to the city, developers will meet with city staff in city hall. It sends a message that we do not care about appearance and that we are not attentive to details if there are holes in the ceiling as they enter city hall.”
And funding will continue for the York Area Chamber of Commerce (in the amount of $25,000, which is split between the general, water and sewer funds) and the York County Development Corporation ($90,000, which is split between the general, water and sewer funds), as the proposed budget now stands.