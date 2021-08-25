City’s general fund proposed budget includes upgrades, wage study

As explained by the city administrator during an earlier budget meeting with the council, “When citizens come to city hall, they are greeted by an empty desk and a sign that says ‘employees only beyond this point.’ This does not reflect well on the city or the city government. A buzzer sounds and someone from the back comes out to meet them. This will often be a different person, so there is no consistent citizen service connection for people coming to the office regularly. As we recruit developers to the city, it is important that they see us as a city that will be responsive. Having a person at the front desk is an important part of the responsiveness. The position also provides important administrative assistance to various departments.”