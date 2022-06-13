City’s downtown street work will begin June 20

YORK – The postponed downtown street work will now begin June 20, according to the public works department.

During the week of June 20, Lincoln and Grant Avenues will be covered with a new layer of asphalt. Crews will rework some of the patches on June 20 and then the asphalt equipment will roll the new layer of asphalt the following three days.

City officials say they expect to have one lane of traffic open during the road work, except the morning of June 21 when the Lincoln Avenue underpass will be closed.

Assuming no unforeseen delays, the project will be done by the end of the day on June 23.

The road work will be divided into six sections, each lasting six hours. There will be no parking on the affected streets during each phase. Each morning phase will run from 6 a.m. until noon. The afternoon phases will run from noon until 6 p.m. No parking signs will be put in place the day before, as a reminder. Vehicles in the no parking areas will be towed at the owner’s expense, city officials said.

As an example, the Day 1 afternoon area of the map (which can be found on the city’s website, Facebook page and Notifier App) shows that from noon until 6 p.m., no parking will be enforced on both sides of Lincoln and Grand Avenues from Sixth Street to Ninth Street.

The cross streets will also have closures to keep vehicles from entering the construction area before the asphalt is set up.

