YORK – The firm of AMGL recently presented its audit findings for the City of York, which showed positive consistency, an excellent revenue stream and strong financial standing.

The auditor provided the city council and administration members a benchmarking report, which compares York to other similar cities, using historical data.

The AMGL representative said York’s valuation runs higher than the peer group average.

She said the city’s unrestricted net position is excellent with funds not tied up in capital assets. “York is right in line, which means you have flexibility as projects come up,” she told city leaders.

Regarding the city’s top five sources of revenues – sales tax, property tax, occupation tax, state allocations and charges for services – she said York’s data “shows a lot of consistency and you run much higher on sales tax revenues and occupation tax receipts” than other similar cities.”

She said the city’s expenses have shown great consistency over the past few years and the municipality is in a good position to finance its debt.

The city’s .33 property tax levy remains less than those of peer cities.

She noted the city’s revenues have been up $1.1 million, with funds going back into the community for operations. It was also noted the city’s revenues exceed expenses.

When it came to general recommendations regarding city administrative practices, auditors said they found nothing out of the ordinary.

The council approved the audit for the 2022-23 fiscal year.