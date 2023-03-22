YORK – York’s 1- and 6-year street program was unveiled this past week and approved by the city council.

Presenting the project lists for now and in the future was York Public Works Director James Paul.

“Everything on the 1-year plan will be done this year,” Paul said. “There are still some things from last year that will need to be touched up or finished, as well.”

On the city’s 1-year plan are the following projects:

• Concrete reconstruction on Blackburn Avenue from 14th to Duke Drive, with a cost of $195,000.

• Chip seal work on 19th Street, from Lincoln to East Avenue, with a cost of $5,000.

• The reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge with a cost of $1,475,539.

• Rehabilitation of the asphalt surface, changing to concrete, on Elm from Platte to Lincoln, with a cost of $90,000.

• The reconstruction of Platte Avenue from Elm to Fourth Street, with a cost of $615,000.

• Surface reconstruction on South 50th Street, from Lincoln Avenue to the west, with a cost of $209,000.

• Surface reconstruction on Sixth Street, from Nebraska Avenue to East Avenue, with a cost of $443,000.

• Chip seal work on Grant Avenue from Third to 14th Street, with a cost of $5,000.

• Concrete rehabilitation on 14th Street, from Nebraska to Blackburn Avenue, with a cost of $782,000.

• Concrete reconstruction on Nebraska Avenue, from 19th Street to A Street with a cost of $315,000.

• ADA ramps with a cost of $180,221.

The total project cost for 2023 comes to just over $5 million.

The long-term street program continues to include some conversion of brick streets to concrete and/or asphalt. These have historically been included in the future list. There are also several projects that would convert some asphalt stretches to concrete – including some frontage roads at the interchange; on 25th Street from Lincoln to the east city limits; and Nebraska Avenue from 16th to 17th Streets.

Paul said what isn’t seen on the 1- and 6-year program are the smaller sections of street work that will be done by city crews.

“It will be exciting to see it all happen,” York Mayor Barry Redfern said.