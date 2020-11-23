City reports tons of tree debris was brought to landfill

YORK – The recent ice storm in this area created a lot of tree damage and a lot of debris was left behind.
So much so, as of last Thursday, the city is reporting that tons of tree debris had been brought to the landfill.
The city allowed for the tree debris to be accepted without a fee, during the clean-up process.
Joe Frei, city administrator, told the city council this past week that he asked the landfill staff to compile numbers regarding the very heavy traffic coming into the landfill during that week-long time span.
Tom Mommens, the landfill superintendent, said in his report to Frei, that “we used the scale house for a few hours on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and all day on Nov. 11. We had 25 vehicles on Tuesday and 271 on Wednesday, with a total of 151.8 tons, giving us an average of 1,025.67 pounds per load.
“From Thursday through Wednesday of this week, we placed the tree debris south of the service road to eliminate the heavy traffic flow and delay for our heavy garbage haulers having to wait and scale in and out. I used an average of 300 vehicles per day, although I believe the number is closer to 400-500 vehicles per day, to get us an average total ton count. With that being said, from Thursday through Wednesday of this week – 2,100 vehicles with 1,076.95 tons (each).”
Mommens said they would be rerouting the tree traffic back to the landfill as the numbers seemed to be declining now.
It was also noted that at the current landfill rate of $37.50 for trees, that would have equated to $46,078.75 – had the landfill been charging during that time.
“We waived the fees and helped out the citizens,” Frei said to the council.
“We are also very pleased with the cooperation of the local people and their respect of only dumping tree and yard waste on the piles after hours and during the working hours,” Mommens said. “Only three people out of the estimated 2,100 vehicle dumped unacceptable waste at the tree site, so I want to say a big thank you to the citizens of York and surrounding area.”
“The staff out at the landfill also need to be commended too,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
