City reports tons of tree debris was brought to landfill

YORK – The recent ice storm in this area created a lot of tree damage and a lot of debris was left behind.

So much so, as of last Thursday, the city is reporting that tons of tree debris had been brought to the landfill.

The city allowed for the tree debris to be accepted without a fee, during the clean-up process.

Joe Frei, city administrator, told the city council this past week that he asked the landfill staff to compile numbers regarding the very heavy traffic coming into the landfill during that week-long time span.

Tom Mommens, the landfill superintendent, said in his report to Frei, that “we used the scale house for a few hours on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and all day on Nov. 11. We had 25 vehicles on Tuesday and 271 on Wednesday, with a total of 151.8 tons, giving us an average of 1,025.67 pounds per load.

