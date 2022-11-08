City renews contract with NRD for Project GROW

YORK – The York City Council unanimously voted to renew the city’s contract with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) in order for the Project GROW endeavor to continue into the future.

The newly-signed contract will last for another five years.

Project GROW (Growing Rotational crops On Wellfield) has been a very successful partnership between the two entities.

The NRD manages the city’s wellfield land and encourages healthy growing practices that will improve soil health and protect the water supply for York residents. There are rotational crops there, as well as public garden plots, a pollinator patch and fruit orchard. The garden plots are reserved by private individuals where they grow their vegetable gardens each summer. And once the orchard is well established and productive, fruit from the orchard will be available to community non-profit organizations to harvest and sell as a fundraiser opportunity.

In the Project GROW area, there have been many opportunities over the years for public education sessions – for ag producers and children alike.

“This contract will keep this agreement and this project going,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “It is now time to renew with the NRD and I think we should, as this has been a win/win all around.”