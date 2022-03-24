City reinvigorates property enforcement

YORK – The City of York is stepping up the enforcement of basic housing standards on properties.

As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “According to city law, properties in the city of York must meet basic structural soundness criteria. The city of York, like most cities, uses the guidance of the International Building Code to set these basic standards. Over the years the city has regularly inspected new buildings and renovations to make sure that they meet these standards. However, enforcement of standards on existing buildings has varied. In 2021 the City of York updated its building codes to match those of surrounding cities and hired Dan Aude to improve property standard enforcement.

“Aude has worked with the city council and city staff to reinvigorate property standards enforcement. According to Aude, many property owners voluntarily comply when asked to do so. So far, 10 property owners have improved the conditions of their property after being informed of a code violation.”

The property enforcement process begins with a letter sent to the property owner to alert them of the code violation and to ask them to contact the city with their plans to correct the violation within 10 days, Dr. Crawford said.

“Aude notes that the correction does not need to be done in 10 days, the property owner just needs to discuss their plan for improvement in those 10 days. Since August 1, 2021, 18 of these property violation letters have been sent to York homeowners.

“If a homeowner does not respond after repeated attempts to contact them about the violation, the next step in the process requires placing a sign on the property and posting the violation notice on the property door,” Dr. Crawford explained. “At this point, the homeowner again has a window of 10 days to contact the city to discuss a property improvement plan. If the homeowner does not contact the city, the city puts out bids for repair or demolition of the structure. The city sends a letter with the bid information to the homeowner to alert them that they need to let the city know of their plan to repair or demolish the structure. The letter clarifies that if the property owner does not respond, the city will repair or demolish the structure and place a lien on the property for the cost of project.”

The city’s planning division, which Aude manages, enforces structural soundness of properties. The property enforcement process outlined above relates to problems with the structures on the property. The police department enforces property issues relating to overgrown vegetation, junk on the property and illegally parked cars on property.

For more information on the city’s building codes, visit the City of York website (www.cityofyork.net) and see materials in the Building and Zoning department. For more information on structural property enforcement, contact Dan Aude (402-363-2600). For more information on vegetation, junk and vehicle enforcement, contact Jackie Webb (402-363-2649).