City receives trees from program

YORK -- Thanks to the Free Trees for Fall ReTree Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the City of York’s parks will be receiving 10 trees for the York Ballpark Complex, says York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts, “to further our completion of the master tree plan and 10 trees for Beaver Creek Trail in efforts to be proactive in the fight against the Emerald Ash Borer as well as to continue to beautify our trail system.”

Folts said that “despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list. In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

“In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need,” Folts said further.