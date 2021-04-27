City passes resolution recognizing Economic Development Week

YORK – The City of York has passed a resolution that recognizes Economic Development Week and the value of economic development in general.

“This shows support for all our people working in economic development, what they do and what it means to the community,” explained York Mayor Barry Redfern.

The designated Economic Development Week is May 9-15.

The resolution says, “Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. They stimulate and incubate entrepreneurism in order to help establish the next generation of new businesses, which is the hallmark of the American economy.

“Economic developers are engaged in a wide variety of settings including rural and urban, local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. Economic developers also attract and retain high quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions.