City passes resolution recognizing Economic Development Week

YORK – The City of York has passed a resolution that recognizes Economic Development Week and the value of economic development in general.
“This shows support for all our people working in economic development, what they do and what it means to the community,” explained York Mayor Barry Redfern.
The designated Economic Development Week is May 9-15.
The resolution says, “Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. They stimulate and incubate entrepreneurism in order to help establish the next generation of new businesses, which is the hallmark of the American economy.
“Economic developers are engaged in a wide variety of settings including rural and urban, local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. Economic developers also attract and retain high quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions.
“The mayor and city council recognize economic development week in the City of York and remind individuals of the importance of this community celebration which supports career opportunities an improving quality of life,” the resolution says.
Economic development has always been a strong focus in York County. Just this spring, the York County Development Corporation celebrated the 25th anniversary of the local organization. It was founded in 1996 by board members Kelly Holthus, Larry Kopsa, Cy North, Danny Allison, C.H. Baer, Adam Broughton, Dan Collin, Don Freeman, Merlyn Hansen, Ron Hitch, Robert Jones, Hollis Miller, Tom Robson, Dean Sack, D. Weber, Don Witte and Tom Zegers.
In the last year, a lot happened in the arena of economic development in the county – despite the pandemic.
Housing development grew, especially with the York Creekside Apartments opening.
The YCDC assisted with the city’s CDBG COVID-relief fund program.
There were business development projects as well, for which YCDC provided business development assistance. Those included projects for York Cold Storage, McLean Inc., Jimmy Johns, Downtown Wellness, Little Racers Daycare and the Southeast Building Inc. in Waco.
The YCDC also participated in the formation of the 17 County Leadership class and the creation of the 17 County Podcasts.