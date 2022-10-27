City passes ordinances to define home-based businesses

YORK – The York City Council – after considerations/drafts by the ordinance committee and review by the planning commission – has passed a series of ordinances that define and allow home-based businesses.

York City Asset Manager Dan Aude explained that York City Administrator Sue Crawford and York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley “looked at what home-based businesses were allowed in the city and in today’s world, now there are so many more. There are safeguards still in place and if there is a nuisance, we can stop those. Again, there are safeguards still in place.”

“These went to the ordinance committee and the planning commission, and all are recommended,” Dr. Crawford added.

“I think this is a matter of common sense,” said Mayor Barry Redfern, “and it also protects homeowners.”

One ordinance defines what home-based businesses are, including that no more than three non-resident employees may be on site at once; that the operations of the business cannot be visible from the street; the business must remain a secondary use to the site’s primary use as being a residence; certain sizes of signs can be used; materials and products have to be stored within an enclosed structure; and the operation cannot create any conditions that amount to a public nuisance or be detrimental to the residential neighborhood by causing noise, traffic, lighting issues, odor, etc. And the home business has to operate in compliance with all city, state and county health and safety regulations.

Then, ordinances were passed to allow home-based businesses in the multiple-family, two-family and single-family dwelling districts within the city.

The council members suspended the rules in order to pass the ordinances after just one reading for each.