City parks budget includes Mincks Park restroom, splash pad, tot area

Editor’s note: This is another story in a series regarding the city’s proposed budget. A public hearing was held last week and the city council will take a final vote regarding the budget this coming Thursday. This series takes a look at expenditures regarding different departments.
YORK – The proposed budget for the city’s parks department includes a number of interesting projects, including one-time investments that will include infrastructure and restrooms for the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground, a tot playground and a splash pad.
Grants and LB 357 funds, as the budget is written, would be the funding sources for the infrastructure improvements and restroom at Mincks Park for the PPL Playground. The one-time cost is estimated at $250,000. This would be an all-inclusive, men’s and women’s restroom facility with outside water source and other items as needed to prepare for the all-inclusive playground.
There are currently no restrooms at Mincks Park. A similar project was budgeted back in 2016, but the project was halted by a previous mayor and administration.
Because the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project has caught such speed this past year (with nearly $1 million in private donations coming in), this restroom/infrastructure project is also on the fast track.
The splash pad project would be funded through grants and LB 357 funds. The $180,000 one-time investment would be created at Harrison Park, near a picnic shelter.
As explained during the budget process by Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts, “our community travels to Aurora or Lincoln to use their splash pads because we cannot meet their need. Harrison Park already has water and sewer running through the park and it’s the oldest location of the pool. We really need to focus and redevelop on the west side of town.”
She also noted this project has been requested during every budget process since 2016.
The “tot playground” would be a playground created for little ones, six months old to five years old.
As explained by Folts, “all the park playgrounds (we now have) are for 5-12-year-olds so we are not accommodating the full community. This equipment will be specialized for the younger population for a safe place for kids to play. This playground could be placed at Mincks, Harrison, East Hill or Miller Park.”
The funding source would be LB 357 funds, with a cost estimated at $25,000.
Other capital improvement items in the parks budget include the ongoing $10,000 allocation for fighting the Emerald Ash Borer. This has been taking place for a number of years, as removal and replacement of trees needs to take place. There is also a $7,500 allocation for adding a water valve to the sprinkler line at East Hill Park. Folts explained that the sprinkler line valve is connected to the connected to the concession stand, “so if we have a sprinkler leak, we have to turn off the water supply to the concession stand. Therefore, games need to be cancelled during any maintenance because there is no water for restrooms or the stand.”