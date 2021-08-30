City parks budget includes Mincks Park restroom, splash pad, tot area

As explained during the budget process by Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts, “our community travels to Aurora or Lincoln to use their splash pads because we cannot meet their need. Harrison Park already has water and sewer running through the park and it’s the oldest location of the pool. We really need to focus and redevelop on the west side of town.”

She also noted this project has been requested during every budget process since 2016.

The “tot playground” would be a playground created for little ones, six months old to five years old.

As explained by Folts, “all the park playgrounds (we now have) are for 5-12-year-olds so we are not accommodating the full community. This equipment will be specialized for the younger population for a safe place for kids to play. This playground could be placed at Mincks, Harrison, East Hill or Miller Park.”

The funding source would be LB 357 funds, with a cost estimated at $25,000.

Other capital improvement items in the parks budget include the ongoing $10,000 allocation for fighting the Emerald Ash Borer. This has been taking place for a number of years, as removal and replacement of trees needs to take place. There is also a $7,500 allocation for adding a water valve to the sprinkler line at East Hill Park. Folts explained that the sprinkler line valve is connected to the connected to the concession stand, “so if we have a sprinkler leak, we have to turn off the water supply to the concession stand. Therefore, games need to be cancelled during any maintenance because there is no water for restrooms or the stand.”

