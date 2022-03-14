City one- and six-year street program to be considered by council

YORK – The city’s one- and six-year street program will be considered by the council this week, when members convene in regular session.

Each year, the city looks at priority projects for the immediate year (the one-year plan) and then far into the future (the six-year plan).

Included in the one-year plan is asphalt paving on 19th Street, from Lincoln Avenue to East Avenue and the replacement of the Blackburn Avenue Bridge.

Long-term projects (which have been discussed as needs) include asphalt reconstruction on Nebraska Avenue, from 19th Street to Forest Heights; the east frontage road on David Drive to Naomi Drive; the west frontage road by Case IH; Platte Avenue from Elm to Third; Lincoln Avenue from Elm to First; Elm Street, from Platte Avenue to Lincoln Avenue; 25th Street, from Lincoln Avenue to the east city limits; Grant Avenue from South 21st Street to Nobes; S. 21st Street from Lincoln Avenue to Grant Avenue; Blackburn Avenue from Third Street to Ninth Street; Fifth Street from Nebraska Avenue to East Avenue; and Sixth Street from Grant Avenue to East Avenue.

Also on this week’s council agenda:

• York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick will present his annual report.

• The council will consider the purchase of new radio consoles for the fire department.

• A contract for wellness/fitness room project for the police department will be discussed.

• A bid will be considered for a playground project by the community center. There will also be a bid for surfacing a playground at the ballpark complex.

• A petition for annexation, filed by DSW Properties, will be considered.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., in the council chambers.

