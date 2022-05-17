City officials to start budget process

YORK – The York City Council, along with the administration and department heads, is now starting the budget process for the fiscal year of 2022-23.

The council was scheduled to meet with department heads last Thursday at 5:30 p.m., for their first budget workshop – however, that was postponed due to the severe storm that rolled through just minutes before it was to begin.

That first workshop will be held this Thursday, at 5:30 p.m., instead. For this first conversation, the council will be hearing from the heads of following departments: convention center, parks and recreation, public works and the administration.

Then, the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

During the regular meeting, the council will consider an estimate from NMC for new tires for a loader, in the amount of $32,347.20.

They will also consider approval of a consulting services agreement from Benesch for the final design of the reconstruction of the Blackburn bridge, with an amount not to exceed $73,664. This is a budgeted item and is included in this year’s bonded street/bridge project.

The mayor will also bring forward several appointments for consideration: the appointment of Wes Williamsen to the Aviation Board; the appointment of Bill Williamsen to the Board of Public Works; and the appointment of Jake Owens to the Library Advisory Board.

The public is encouraged to attend.

