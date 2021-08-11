City officials start process of looking at bonding for street projects

YORK – The York City Council has agreed to start the process toward looking at bonding for street projects because interest rates are historically low right now . . . and by doing a larger number of projects at one time, the cost will be less than doing in spurts over many years.

The council and administration has been discussing this idea for months, especially during the budget process which has been ongoing during the summer months.

“What we are talking about doing tonight is talking with bond counsel and having them look at options,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the council members. “With the interest rates so low right now (1.1-1.2%), the consensus I’m hearing is to probably have bond counsel look at $5 million in highway allocation bonds. And we will need to go through our street needs and prioritize projects this fall.”

It was noted that $900,000 has already been saved up (by setting aside highway allocation funds over the course of time) for the replacement of the Blackburn Avenue bridge (near the entrance to the Beaver Creek trails) – the city has cash on hand for that particular project, which would be done at the same time as the other bonded projects.