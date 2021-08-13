 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City officially closes second phase of downtown revitalization project
0 comments
top story

City officially closes second phase of downtown revitalization project

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. Dukes

YORK – The city has officially closed the completed second phase of the ongoing downtown revitalization project.

York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul brought the matter to the city council this past week, explaining only a few projects are still being completed in this last round.

“This phase needs to be closed by November and they we will process all the paperwork,” Mogul told the council. “Our intention is then to come back and apply for the next phase of funds.”

“There have been a lot of great projects done in the downtown York over the course of both phases,” Mogul said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the first phase was initiated and upon this second round being completed, $1 million was committed to building revitalization projects with $348,00 of that coming from business and property owners. Both phases involved granted funds for exterior work – with financial commitments from the owners.

In Phase 1, $451,389 was invested with $304,444 being granted and $146,945 being property owner expenses.

In Phase 2, $603,532 was invested with $402,253 being granted and $201,278 being property owner expenses.

In all, 22 properties have participated in this transformative/improvement projects.

Mogul has said York is being encouraged by staff from Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to apply for the third round, because the first two rounds were so successful. It has been noted that the next round of grants will likely be very competitive with a number of communities applying for funds.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued bear cubs frolic in Ukrainian sanctuary

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 York County Fair
Latest News

2021 York County Fair

Photos from the 2021 York County Fair -- to be updated daily as events occur! Take a look at all the 4-Hers, volunteers, events, winners, exhi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News