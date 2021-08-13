City officially closes second phase of downtown revitalization project

YORK – The city has officially closed the completed second phase of the ongoing downtown revitalization project.

York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul brought the matter to the city council this past week, explaining only a few projects are still being completed in this last round.

“This phase needs to be closed by November and they we will process all the paperwork,” Mogul told the council. “Our intention is then to come back and apply for the next phase of funds.”

“There have been a lot of great projects done in the downtown York over the course of both phases,” Mogul said.

Since the first phase was initiated and upon this second round being completed, $1 million was committed to building revitalization projects with $348,00 of that coming from business and property owners. Both phases involved granted funds for exterior work – with financial commitments from the owners.

In Phase 1, $451,389 was invested with $304,444 being granted and $146,945 being property owner expenses.

In Phase 2, $603,532 was invested with $402,253 being granted and $201,278 being property owner expenses.